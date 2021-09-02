Unistake Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $463,632.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00133271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00159401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.49 or 0.07471369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.14 or 1.00038269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.86 or 0.00994154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,135,227 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

