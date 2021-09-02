United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

