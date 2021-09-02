United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.
In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.