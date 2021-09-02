UpToken Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One UpToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. UpToken has a total market cap of $318,462.61 and $230.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00129846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.51 or 0.00809680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047548 BTC.

About UpToken

UpToken (UP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

