Urus (URUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00136906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.56 or 0.00815450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.