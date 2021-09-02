US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,441 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,685 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.39 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.