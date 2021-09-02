US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

IBDS stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

