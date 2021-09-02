US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $290.78. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,623 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,092. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

