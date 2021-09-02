US Bancorp DE Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. National Pension Service increased its position in Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.66. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

