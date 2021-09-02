US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,462 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 912,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 27.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after acquiring an additional 815,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.