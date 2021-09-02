US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $109.99 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

