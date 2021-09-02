US Bancorp DE Takes $10.70 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,633,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.