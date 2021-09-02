Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 3,294 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.