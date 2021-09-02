Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,309,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.