Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $284.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.19 and a 200-day moving average of $253.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.58 and a 1 year high of $285.36.

