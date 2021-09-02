Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 242,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.55. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.