Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Decreased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,674. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.