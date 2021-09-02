Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.04

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.04 and last traded at $192.04, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

