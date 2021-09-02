Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,867.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 275,537 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.