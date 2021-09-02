Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $263.63

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $263.63 and last traded at $262.49, with a volume of 141713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.47.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.39.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.