Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,626. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

