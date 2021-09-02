Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 85.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $71.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

