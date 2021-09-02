Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3,231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.