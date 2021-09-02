Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.48% of Vapotherm worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $357,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VAPO opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $736.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

