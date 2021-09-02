Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.73.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

