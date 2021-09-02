Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.