Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $464-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.75 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.82. 941,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,754. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.06.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

