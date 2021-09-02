Vep Group, Llc Sells 900,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ping Identity stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

