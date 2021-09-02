Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

