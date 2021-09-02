Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 93,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,113. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.