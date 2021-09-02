Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.97. 377,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,648. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

