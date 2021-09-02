Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $522,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,251. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

