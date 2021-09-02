Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 9,103,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,242,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

