Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $28,438,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 966,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. 108,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,983. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

