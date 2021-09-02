Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $601.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $609.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

