Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,682,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $477.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

