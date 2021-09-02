Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 448,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,093,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

