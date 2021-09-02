Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,434. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

