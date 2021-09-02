Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

