VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd B. Strubbe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.50. 395,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $4,544,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 91.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $7,292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 83.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.