Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.64

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.64 and last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Veritiv by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veritiv by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

