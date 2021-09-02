Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.90. Verso reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VRS opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Verso by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Verso by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.