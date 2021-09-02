Vesper (VSP) Trading Up 66.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Vesper has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $68.90 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $13.90 or 0.00028191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00156780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.47 or 0.07691616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,284.55 or 0.99955336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00796679 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.