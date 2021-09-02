Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 371,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 162,058 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.55, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

