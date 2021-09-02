Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $189.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

