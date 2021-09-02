Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,421 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $47,132,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

