Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1,253.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

