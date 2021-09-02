Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.11 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,950 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

