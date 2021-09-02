Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 403,230 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1,253.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

