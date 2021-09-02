VIDT Datalink Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

