Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.09. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 268,823 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.